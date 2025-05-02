Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel Injury: Diagnosed with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Hagel suffered a concussion in Monday's Game 4 against the Panthers that led him to missing Wednesday's Game 5, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning were eliminated from the playoffs Wednesday, and Hagel wasn't on the ice due to his injury, which has now been revealed to be a concussion. Although he missed Tampa Bay's season-ending loss, he should make a full recovery ahead of training camp in the fall.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
