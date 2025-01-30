Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Snaps eight-game goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Hagel scored twice and added an assist in a 3-0 victory over the Kings on Thursday.

The first goal was a thing of beauty. Hagel pulled an outside-in move on defender Jordan Spence at speed at the Kings blue line, and he broke in fast and went five-hole on David Rittich. His second came late in the third when he followed a break by Nikita Kucherov, beat Drew Doughty to the puck and pounded in the rebound. The goals snapped an eight-game drought for Hagel, who had just three assists in that span. Overall, he has 22 goals, 32 assists and 147 shots in 50 games this season. He remains on pace to eclipse his career high in goals (30; 2022-23) and points (75; 2023-24).

