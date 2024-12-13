Brandon Tanev News: Lends helper in Thursday's win

Tanev notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Tanev has earned a point in six of the last nine games, collecting two goals and four assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger set up Jared McCann's empty-netter to seal this win. Tanev's strong play has helped him get into a top-six role at even strength, though he's not in the power-play mix. He has 14 points, 52 shots on net, 68 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 31 appearances. Considering he had just 16 points in 66 outings in 2023-24, Tanev looks poised for a bounce-back campaign.