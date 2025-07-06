Brendan Brisson News: Inks one-year deal

Brisson signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Rangers on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

Brisson spent much of the 2024-25 regular season in the Golden Knights' organization, and he was dealt to the Rangers in a swap for Reilly Smith in March. The 23-year-old Brisson didn't appear in a game with New York, as he finished out the year with AHL Hartford, posting two goals, four helpers and a minus-9 rating over 16 outings. His new deal is a two-way contract, so he'll likely be limited to time with the Wolf Pack again this coming season, barring injuries. The California native will be a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 campaign.