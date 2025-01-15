Brent Burns News: Dishes two assists in loss

Burns notched two assists and eight shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Burns has racked up five helpers and a plus-4 rating over his last five contests. The defenseman helped out on third-period tallies by Jaccob Slavin and Martin Necas as the Hurricanes attempted to make a comeback that ultimately fell short. Burns is now at 18 points, 104 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 45 appearances. He's still seeing big minutes, but the 39-year-old is not a must-have player in fantasy at this stage of his career.