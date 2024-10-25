Brent Burns News: Earns first point of season

Burns logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Burns has maintained his usual top-four role this season, albeit with less power-play time after the Hurricanes brought in Shayne Gostisbehere to quarterback the top unit. The 39-year-old Burns has been less effective -- his helper was his first point through six games, and he's added just 12 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating even with the Hurricanes off to a 4-2-0 start. Even in a down year, he had 43 points over 82 regular-season outings in 2023-24, but given his age, the bottom could fall out at any moment, so he's a risky fantasy play.