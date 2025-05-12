Fantasy Hockey
Brett Berard Injury: Dropped from Team USA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 12:58pm

Berard has withdrawn from the 2025 IIHF World Championship due to an undisclosed injury, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Monday.

Berard's undisclosed injury is not expected to impact his availability for the start of training camp in the fall. Still, it will be something fantasy managers want to monitor in the offseason. During the regular season, the 22-year-old winger registered six goals and four helpers in 35 outings. If he can be a full-time NHL player next year, Berard could push for the 30-point threshold.

