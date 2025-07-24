Brett Berard Injury: Says he'll be ready for camp

Berard said Thursday that he was removed from the Team USA roster for the 2025 IIHF World Championship due to a torn labrum, but he expects to be ready for training camp this fall, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The exact nature of Berard's injury wasn't previously known, but he clarified Thursday that he tore his labrum during the 2024-25 NHL season and didn't require surgery, but he was held out for Team USA. However, he was already expected to be ready for the start of camp, so it wasn't very surprising to hear him reiterate that fact. The 22-year-old made 35 appearances for the Rangers last year and logged six goals, four assists, 53 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while averaging 10:43 of ice time.