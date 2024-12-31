Brett Berard News: Supplies assist in loss
Berard logged an assist, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
Berard managed two points over 10 appearances in December while filling a bottom-six role most of the time. The 22-year-old forward is up to four points, 26 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-9 rating through 14 outings this season. He's done enough to stay in the lineup most of the time, leaving Jonny Brodzinski as a healthy scratch, but Berard's offense has been too limited to make him an option for most fantasy managers.
