Brett Howden Injury: In doubt Thursday
Howden is dealing with an illness and may not travel with the team for Thursday's matchup with the Blues, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Considering the Knights are traveling for a road back-to-back if Howden isn't available versus St. Louis on Thursday, he shouldn't be expected to face the Stars on Friday either. The 26-year-old forward recently broke out of a 10-game goal drought with his tally versus the Blues on Monday, finding the back of the net for the first time in 2025.
