Brett Howden News: Goal, assist in overtime win

Howden scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Howden helped out on a Pavel Dorofeyev goal in the second period to get Vegas on the board. At the 2:15 mark of overtime, Howden buried a pass from Noah Hanifin to finish off the win. This was Howden's second multi-point effort of the year, and he's looking like a good fit on the second line. He is up to six goals, one assist, 28 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 12 contests. The 26-year-old won't be a leader on offense, but he's emerging as a reliable secondary scorer with a physical edge, and that's worth a look in fantasy.