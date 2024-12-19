Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Howden headshot

Brett Howden News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Howden scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Howden set up William Karlsson for the go-ahead goal early in the third period before adding an empty-netter himself to seal the win. The 26-year-old Howden has two goals and an assist over his last three outings, and this was his first multi-point effort since his two-goal game Nov. 29 versus the Jets. He's at 12 goals, two helpers, 54 shots on net, 55 hits, 27 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 32 contests this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now