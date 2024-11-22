Brett Howden News: Inks five-year extension

Howden signed a five-year, $12.5 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Friday.

Howden is in the midst of his fourth season with the Golden Knights, and his extension will keep him under contract with the team through the 2029-30 campaign. The 26-year-old is on pace for one of the best years of his career this season, as he's tallied eight goals, nine points and 29 hits while averaging 15:07 of ice time over his first 20 appearances. However, even with his improved pace of getting on the scoresheet, Howden's fantasy upside remains limited.