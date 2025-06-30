Brett Leason News: No qualifying offer

Anaheim didn't tender a qualifying offer to Leason on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Leason generated five goals, 17 points, 79 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 64 hits across 62 appearances with the Ducks during the 2024-25 regular season. If Anaheim doesn't circle back to him, he will look to land a bottom-six role with a different team in free agency.