Brett Leason headshot

Brett Leason News: No qualifying offer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Anaheim didn't tender a qualifying offer to Leason on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Leason generated five goals, 17 points, 79 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 64 hits across 62 appearances with the Ducks during the 2024-25 regular season. If Anaheim doesn't circle back to him, he will look to land a bottom-six role with a different team in free agency.

Brett Leason
 Free Agent
