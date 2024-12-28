Brett Pesce News: Logs assist Friday

Pesce notched an assist, two blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Pesce earned his first point against the Hurricanes, the team he spent the previous nine years with after being drafted in the third round in 2013. The defenseman's tenure with the Devils has been relatively unremarkable -- he's at six points, 44 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 29 appearances. He's earned five of those points over the last seven contests, but he remains in more of a defense-first role, so his offense may be fleeting over longer stretches.