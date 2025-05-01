Brett Pesce News: Played through shoulder problem

Pesce was fighting through a shoulder injury during the playoffs, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Thursday.

Pesce didn't miss any game action despite being a game-time decision heading into Game 5 on Tuesday. The blueliner picked up two assists in that contest, bringing him to three in five postseason contests. During the regular season, Pesce notched three goals and 14 helpers but missed the 20-point threshold for the second consecutive season. While Pesce offers some value in blocks (138), he doesn't offer enough broad category coverage to be more than a mid-range option in most fantasy leagues.