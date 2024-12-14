Fantasy Hockey
Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce News: Supplies two helpers in rally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Pesce recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Pesce got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time this season. He helped out on tallies by Jack Hughes and Timo Meier. Pesce is up to a goal, three assists, 38 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 24 appearances. While he's often listed on the third pairing, he has played top-four minutes for much of the campaign as a key defensive presence in his first year with the Devils.

Brett Pesce
New Jersey Devils
