Brock Boeser Injury: Won't play Saturday

Boeser (upper body) won't play Saturday against Edmonton, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Boeser is still undergoing evaluation, and a timeline for his return has not been established yet. He sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings, and the hit resulted in Tanner Jeannot receiving a three-game suspension. The 27-year-old Boeser has six goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net and 13 hits through 12 appearances this season. With Boeser unavailable, Vancouver recalled Nils Aman and Arshdeep Bains from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday to play against the Oilers.