Brock Boeser News: Strikes on power play in loss

Boeser scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Boeser tied the game at 1-1 in the third period, but the Flames took the lead back on a Nazem Kadri goal three minutes later. This was Boeser's sixth goal over the last four games, with two of those tallies coming on the power play. The 27-year-old winger has been dialed in lately, and he's up to 14 goals, 25 points (10 on the power play), 58 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-7 rating through 29 appearances this season.