Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cale Fleury headshot

Cale Fleury News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Fleury was promoted from AHL Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Unless there is an unknown injury on the blue line, Fleury is unlikely to get in the lineup versus the Predators on Thursday, instead serving as an emergency depth option during the Kraken's three-game road trip. In his seven NHL appearances this year, the 26-year-old blueliner has notched one helper, 11 hits and seven shots while averaging 12:20 of ice time.

Cale Fleury
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now