Cale Fleury News: Elevated from minors

Fleury was promoted from AHL Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Unless there is an unknown injury on the blue line, Fleury is unlikely to get in the lineup versus the Predators on Thursday, instead serving as an emergency depth option during the Kraken's three-game road trip. In his seven NHL appearances this year, the 26-year-old blueliner has notched one helper, 11 hits and seven shots while averaging 12:20 of ice time.