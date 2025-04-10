Cale Fleury News: Will be Group 6 UFA

Fleury was scratched for the third time in four games in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Kraken have just two games left on their schedule, meaning Fleury will fall short of reaching the 80 career games necessary to retain restricted free agent status when his contract expires this summer. That makes him a Group 6 unrestricted free agent. Considering he's gotten into just 36 games over the last four years with the Kraken, the 26-year-old may want to explore other options. That said, he has just three points in 77 appearances overall, so he may have to settle for a two-way deal if he stays in North America.