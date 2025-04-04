Cale Makar News: Joins exclusive club Thursday

Makar scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

With his tally in the final minute of the second period, Makar became the ninth defenseman in NHL history with 30 or more goals in a season -- a list that includes Hall of Famers Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin and Ray Bourque. Makar is surging to wrap up the regular season, racking up six goals and 15 points in the last 10 games, and his next point will give him 91 on the campaign to establish a new career high.