Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar News: Not slowing down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 11:42am

Makar notched an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

The Avs have endured a rocky start to the season, but Makar has been a standout performer while emerging as the most productive defenseman in the NHL -- and it's not even close. He's recorded a point in each of his 11 appearances while posting six multi-point efforts in that span, translating to four goals and a league-leading 15 assists. His 19 points are tied for first league-wide along with Mark Stone.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
