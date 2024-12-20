Fantasy Hockey
Cale Makar News: Pair of points in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Makar scored a power-play goal on seven shots, added an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Makar ended a six-game goal drought with what ended up being the game-winner. He has multiple points in back-to-back contests and a total of two goals and eight assists over 10 appearances in December. The superstar defenseman continues to play at an elite level with 10 goals, 42 points (18 on the power play), 107 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-5 rating through 35 outings.

