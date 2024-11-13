Caleb Jones Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Jones suffered an upper-body injury and couldn't finish Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Jones played just 5:56 in the contest, his first action in two weeks. Considering he's been a healthy scratch more often than not, it may not be immediately clear when he's ready to play again. Jones has yet to record a point through five appearances this season, adding nine hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Andreas Englund or Kyle Burroughs will likely rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings.