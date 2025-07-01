Caleb Jones News: Signs in Pittsburgh

Jones signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract with the Penguins on Tuesday.

Jones struggled to get into the lineup for the Kings last year, appearing in just six regular-season games. He also logged 21 points in 44 games with AHL Ontario. Jones will be in the mix for bottom-four minutes on the Penguins' blue line, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time at AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if his performance slips.