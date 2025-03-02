Calle Jarnkrok Injury: Nearing return

Jarnkrok (groin) was a full participant in Saturday's practice but won't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

It remains unclear when Jarnkrok will see his first game action of the 2024-25 campaign after having groin and sports hernia surgery in November, but he appears close to being an option to come off long-term injured reserve. Jarnkrok had 10 goals and 21 points across 52 regular-season appearances in 2022-23.