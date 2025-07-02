Calle Rosen News: Secures two-way deal

Rosen signed a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Wednesday.

Rosen spent all of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors with AHL Colorado, appearing in 62 regular-season contests in which he notched 10 goals and 24 helpers before adding four points in nine playoff appearances. Given his inability to get into an NHL game last year, Rosen figures to once again play the bulk of his games in the minors.