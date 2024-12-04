Fantasy Hockey
Calvin de Haan News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

De Haan notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Avs completed an improbable comeback from an early 4-0 deficit. The performance snapped a 16-game point drought for de Haan that stretched back to Oct. 16. The 33-year-old blueliner has bounced in and out of the lineup on the third pairing in his first season with the Avs, and through 19 appearances he has three helpers, 35 blocked shots, 32 shots on net, 26 shots and a minus-7 rating.

