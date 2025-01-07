Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard News: Part of combined shutout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Pickard logged 5:25 of ice time in the first period of Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Stuart Skinner had to leave the game late in the first period after a collision, and Pickard didn't face a shot while coming into the game cold. Skinner was good to go after the intermission. Pickard has typically started roughly once a week this season -- every three-to-four games -- but if Skinner has any lingering issues, he could be called upon sooner. The Oilers' road trip has two stops left, as they'll be in Pittsburgh on Thursday and in Chicago on Saturday.

