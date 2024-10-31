Calvin Pickard News: Steady in third straight win

Pickard allowed a goal on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Pickard picked up his third straight win as the Oilers' offense performed well even with Connor McDavid (ankle) out. The 32-year-old Pickard has allowed more than two goals in just one of his five appearances this season, which was also his lone loss Oct. 12 versus the Blackhawks. Stuart Skinner remains in the starting role, but Pickard could be in line for something closer to a 50-50 split of playing time if he continues to make the most of his starting opportunities. The Oilers wrap up their road trip Sunday with a visit to Calgary for the second Battle of Alberta of 2024-25.