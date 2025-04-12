Cam Dineen News: Called up from AHL

Dineen was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Dineen was sent down Friday when Mattias Ekholm returned from an undisclosed injury, but Ekholm suffered what was likely a recurrence of his previous injury after only two shifts versus the Sharks, and did not return. Dineen has played in only one NHL game this season, picking up four shots on net and one blocked shot in 14:56 of action versus Montreal on March 6.