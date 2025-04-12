Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Dineen headshot

Cam Dineen News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Dineen was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Dineen was sent down Friday when Mattias Ekholm returned from an undisclosed injury, but Ekholm suffered what was likely a recurrence of his previous injury after only two shifts versus the Sharks, and did not return. Dineen has played in only one NHL game this season, picking up four shots on net and one blocked shot in 14:56 of action versus Montreal on March 6.

Cam Dineen
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now