Cam Fowler headshot

Cam Fowler Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Fowler will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup with Minnesota, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Fowler hasn't offered much in terms of offensive upside this season ith just two helpers through the first 12 contests. The veteran blueliner has seen his role with the man advantage reduced -- he's averaging just 43 seconds of power-play ice time this season compared to 2:21 last year -- which no doubt is a factor in his slow offensive start. If Fowler can't play, Radko Gudas could see an uptick in ice time while Urho Vaakanainen would step back into the lineup.

