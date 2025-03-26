Cam Fowler News: Dishes two assists Tuesday

Fowler recorded a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

Fowler helped out on goals by Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. This snapped a three-game dry spell for Fowler, who has still managed nine assists over 12 appearances in March. For the season, the 33-year-old defenseman has 31 points, 72 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 59 outings between the Blues and the Ducks. That's a scoring pace in line with recent seasons, though his raw numbers are down due to time lost to an injury in November.