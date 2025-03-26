Cam Fowler News: Dishes two assists Tuesday
Fowler recorded a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.
Fowler helped out on goals by Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. This snapped a three-game dry spell for Fowler, who has still managed nine assists over 12 appearances in March. For the season, the 33-year-old defenseman has 31 points, 72 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 59 outings between the Blues and the Ducks. That's a scoring pace in line with recent seasons, though his raw numbers are down due to time lost to an injury in November.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now