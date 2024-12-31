Cam Fowler News: First to play 1,000th game outside

Fowler scored twice in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Chicago in the Winter Classic. One of the goals came on the power play.

It was a real pinch me moment for Fowler, who is the first player in NHL history to skate in his 1,000th game outdoors, ad the first NHL defender to score two goals in an outdoor game. And to top the day off, his former teammates in Anaheim later all arrived at their game against New Jersey in special t-shirts to commemorate his 1,000th game. Class move for a class guy. Fowler now has three goals and four assists in nine games with the Blues after struggling with just four assists in 17 games with the Ducks. He's in a great position to excel in St. Louis, and he may still be on the wire in some shallow leagues.