Cam Fowler News: Tallies on power play

Fowler scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Fowler's tally put the Blues ahead 4-2 late in the second period. The Golden Knights bounced back in the third, but the Blues prevailed in the end. Fowler's not slowing down in January, earning six points over his last nine outings. He's up to 17 points, 45 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 35 appearances between St. Louis and Anaheim this season, though 13 of those points have come in 18 games with the Blues.