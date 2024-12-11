Cam Talbot Injury: Could return against Flyers
Talbot (lower body) may be an option for Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
If given the all-clear, Talbot seems the likely choice to start on the road versus the Flyers on Thursday, especially considering Ville Husso has yet to secure a victory in seven appearances this year and was given the hook in his most recent outing. Still, Talbot hasn't been significantly better this year, going 1-3-1 with a 3.32 GAA in his last six outings. The goalie situation figures to get even cloudier once Alex Lyon (lower body) returns to action.
