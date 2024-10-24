Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot News: Gets starting nod versus Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Talbot will be between the home pipes against New Jersey on Thursday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Talbot will look to bounce back from a disappointing previous outing in which he conceded five goals on 19 shots (.737 save percentage) in a losing effort against the Rangers. Thus far, Alex Lyon has seemingly outperformed Talbot by registering a 2-1-0 record and a .955 save percentage in his four outings. At this point, Talbot is probably still the No. 1 option in Detroit but will have to drastically improve his performances to stave off Lyon.

