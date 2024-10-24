Cam Talbot News: Gets starting nod versus Devils

Talbot will be between the home pipes against New Jersey on Thursday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Talbot will look to bounce back from a disappointing previous outing in which he conceded five goals on 19 shots (.737 save percentage) in a losing effort against the Rangers. Thus far, Alex Lyon has seemingly outperformed Talbot by registering a 2-1-0 record and a .955 save percentage in his four outings. At this point, Talbot is probably still the No. 1 option in Detroit but will have to drastically improve his performances to stave off Lyon.