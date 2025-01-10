Cam Talbot News: Gives up three goals in win

Talbot allowed three goals on 15 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Talbot didn't face a lot of pressure, though he wasn't all that sharp either. The 37-year-old netminder could be in line for a larger workload in the near future, at least as long as Alex Lyon (upper body) is sidelined. Talbot has won all three of his outings in January despite allowing nine goals on 63 shots, and he's at a 9-9-2 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 22 appearances this season. The Red Wings' next game is at home Sunday versus the Kraken.