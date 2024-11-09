Cam Talbot News: Gives up two goals Friday

Talbot stopped 17 of 19 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. The third goal was an empty-netter with 1:30 left in the third period.

Talbot had a strong showing Friday in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair, but he had to settle for the loss despite this being his third straight outing in which he conceded two or fewer goals. This was only the second regular-season loss for Talbot, who owns a 4-2-1 record with a 2.39 GAA and an excellent .926 save percentage across eight appearances.