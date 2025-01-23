Cam Talbot News: In goal versus Habs

Talbot will get the starting nod at home against Montreal on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot will look to bounce back from a disappointing outing against the Lightning on Saturday in which he was given the hook after two periods. The veteran backstop has gotten two games off following that debacle, so he should be extra rested heading into Thursday's tilt. Prior to the game against the Bolts, Talbot had been riding a five-game winning streak and will look to rediscover that form against the Habs.