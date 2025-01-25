Cam Talbot News: Seventh win in last eight starts

Talbot made 28 saves Saturday in a 2-0 win over Tampa Bay.

It was his 33rd NHL shutout. Talbot made some spectacular saves on the night, including a dazzler on Brayden Point from the slot with 1:53 to play. He also made a great pad save on Anthony Cirelli's rebound attempt, and he got lucky when Victor Hedman missed an open net before Detroit sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Talbot has now shut out 16 of the league's 33 franchises. Since the flip of the calendar, Talbot has been white-hot with a 7-1-0 record and a .906 save percentage.