Cam York News: Finds twine Thursday

York scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, went plus-2, logged three hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

York's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner. It was his first goal since Dec. 7, and he was limited to six assists over 17 outings between goals. The blueliner has 11 points, 36 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 32 appearances this season. York has maintained a top-four role in 2024-25 despite failing to take the next step forward on offense.