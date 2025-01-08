Cam York News: Records helper Tuesday

York notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

York had the secondary helper on Travis Konecny's opening tally in the first period. With five helpers over his last eight games, York has done well to secure his place in the lineup after a healthy scratch Dec. 19 versus the Kings. The 24-year-old blueliner is at 10 points, 26 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 27 appearances. He's offering decent category coverage, but a lack of power-play time keeps his ceiling low in fantasy.