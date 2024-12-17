NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week

This article is part of our NHL Barometer series.

Bryan Rust , RW, PIT: Rust was shutout Saturday, but he has been massively productive recently. He has 11 points (seven goals, five assists) over his last nine outings and ranks second on the team with 12 goals. Rust, who is partway through the six-year, $30.75 million contract extension he signed with the Penguins in May of 2022, and Rickard Rakell are both on fire skating opposite Sidney Crosby . He has tallied at least 20 goals each of the last five seasons and should top that mark easily again.

Leon Draisaitl , C, EDM: Draisaitl continued his hot streak Monday, notching a goal and an assist. He has recorded eight multipoint efforts over his last 10 contests, including six straight multipoint games in that span dating back to Dec. 5. During this most recent stretch, Draisaitl has posted six goals and nine helpers. The 29-year-old is averaging 1.5 points per game in 2024-25 after notching 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 31 games as he aims for his fourth straight 100-plus point campaign.

This week's article includes the "other" No. 1 center in Edmonton, Jake rolling in Tampa, a pair of Caps' blueliners, Blackwood in Colorado, Barzal back in action and Igor in a major slump on Broadway.

First Liners (Risers)

Jake Guentzel, LW, TB: Guentzel has seamlessly fit in his first season in Tampa after inking seven-year, $63 million contract with the Lightning in July. Saturday was Guentzel's sixth straight game with a goal -- he has eight tallies and two assists in that span, and four of those goals have come on the power play. For the year, the 30-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 31 points (nine on the power play), 79 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 28 appearances after posting at least 73 points each of the past three seasons.

Nikolai Kovalenko, RW, SJ: Kovalenko has had no issues adapting to his new surroundings since arriving this past week from Colorado as part of the Mackenzie Blackwood trade. He has earned four assists over his first three games skating on the second line with his new team. Kovalenko is receiving the kind of opportunity with the Sharks he failed to get with the Avalanche after signing with the latter following a successful career in the KHL. San Jose if building for the future and will continue to give Kovalenko prime minutes with a chance to succeed.

Jakob Chychrun, D, WAS: Chychrun's goal and assist Saturday extended his point streak to three. He has registered four goals and 12 points over his last nine outings, including one goal and four helpers during his three-game point streak. Fantasy players have been hoping for Chychrun to take that next step forward in his development after he posted 41 points in 2020-21 in Arizona. Chychrun matched that total last season in Ottawa and is on early pace to far exceed that total in his first season in Washington.

John Carlson, D, WAS: I don't think I have ever profiled two defensemen from the same team in a week but felt it was warranted this week. Carlson, who rebounded from a poor 2023-24 campaign to notch 52 points this season, has helped Washington withstand the absence of Alex Ovechkin. The career Capital has notched a goal and nine points in his last eight games, thriving with 90 seconds less of ice time per contest following the additions of Matt Roy and Jakob Chychrun. Carlson has looked fresher on the ice, which has translated to three goals and 20 helpers in 29 games this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood, G, COL: Blackwood's situation certainly changed for the positive in his move from the Sharks to the Avalanche. With San Jose, Blackwood had a 6-9-3 record with a 3.00 goals-against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. His Colorado debut was delayed by illness, but he stopped 37 of 39 shots to notch a win Saturday and will split time with Scott Wedgewood. Blackwood's advanced metrics with the Sharks were far better than his main numbers, and he has a very good chance to be the Av's No. 1 netminder the balance of the season.

Karel Vejmelka, G, UTAH: Connor Ingram is not close to returning from his injury, which means Vejmelka will remain the Hockey Club's top netminder. Even if Ingram was back, Vejmelka has played well enough that he should be in that spot anyway. Saturday's victory was the first time Vejmelka has earned wins in consecutive outings all season. He's now 6-7-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 17 appearances, the latter two numbers far better than what he posted his first three seasons in Arizona. Stay with Vej while he is hot.

Others include Jack Hughes, Brayden Point, Tim Stutzle, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Shane Wright, Travis Konecny, Zach Hyman, Brandon Hagel, Tom Wilson, Kirill Kaprizov, Adrian Kempe, Jason Zucker, Moritz Seider, Josh Morrissey, Kris Letang, Owen Power, Linus Ullmark, Stuart Skinner, Jacob Markstrom and Tristan Jarry.

Buy Low

Nazem Kadri, C, CGY: A look at Kadri's numbers to date paint a less than impressive picture, but that doesn't tell the full story. Overall, Kadri is up to 11 tallies, 20 points, 101 shots on net, 22 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 31 appearances in 2024-25 while logging steady top-six minutes. But Kadri has scored in three straight games, posting five goals and three assists over his last eight outings. He tallied 29 goals and 46 assists in 82 contests last season, his second in Calgary, after dropping from 87 points his last season in Colorado to 56 in his first campaign as a Flame in 2022-23.

Training Room (Injuries)

Mathew Barzal, C, NYI: Barzal, who missed 21 games, returned to action Sunday against the Blackhawks. Prior to being sidelined, Barzal was off to a very slow start, registering two goals, three assists and 23 shots on net through 10 appearances this season. Barzal returned to a top line role, helping New York manage the absence of Bo Horvat, who missed Sunday's game, and Anthony Duclair, who is close to being ready to play. Barzal is a good buy-low candidate based on prior production and his less-than-optimal start.

Others include Trevor Zegras (torn meniscus, under surgery this past week, will miss six weeks), Anthony Duclair (lower body, injured against Montreal on Oct. 19, missed his 27th straight game Sunday, close to returning), Roman Josi (lower body, missed second straight game Saturday), Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms, missed Saturday's game), Thatcher Demko (knee, returned to action, started twice this week), Victor Hedman (lower body, missed second straight game Saturday) and Semyon Varlamov (lower body, out since Dec. 2, was placed on injured reserve Saturday).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Kirby Dach, C, MTL: Dach missed nearly all of the 2023-24 campaign due to injury, skating in only two games. A slow start was somewhat expected, but 30 games into this season, more growth or the prospect of returning to form was the hope. Dach has yet to settle in, scoring just twice in 30 games while also notching nine assists. He is centering Patrik Laine, who just recently returned from his injury, and Alex Newhook, which should afford him some chances to increase his production. Hold in keeper leagues but cut loose in single-year ones if you have not done so already.

Cutter Gauthier, LW, ANA: Gauthier increased the focus on him by pushing for a trade from Philadelphia to Anaheim last season, all but refusing to dress for the Flyers. His rookie season has been uneven, as Gauthier is at four goals, eight assists, 57 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-3 rating through 29 appearances in a middle-six role. Gauthier is a key piece to the future in Anaheim and will be given every chance to succeed, though he has just one tally and one apple in his last eight contests.

Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR: Shesterkin and the Rangers are searching for answers. New York, after a 5-0-1 start, is 10-13-0 since, but that is not the complete story. The Blueshirts were 12-4-1, meaning they've lost nine of 12 since, and they have hit the skids. That struggle is seen in Shesterkin's numbers, as he has lost seven of his last nine outings with a 3.51 goals-against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage during the Rangers' recent downturn. After a strong start, Shesterkin has a 10-11-1 record with a 3.08 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 22 appearances this season.

Others include Mason McTavish, Paul Cotter and Juuse Saros. Mikael Backlund, Casey Mittelstadt, John-Jason Peterka, Marcus Johansson, Cam York, Alex Pietrangelo and Alexandar Georgiev.

Sell High

Brandt Clarke, D, LA: Clarke is having somewhat of a breakthrough season in his first full campaign in the NHL, but that doesn't mean his production has been linear. He has three goals and 14 assists in 30 games after notching an assist Saturday. Clarke had been held off the scoresheet over his previous five games, his second slump of that length in the last month, which makes his overall point total look even better. Keep in mind Drew Doughty may be back shortly after the New Year, with his return possibly adversely affecting Clarke's power play time on the ice.