Cameron Hebig News: Lands two-way contract

Hebig signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Mammoth on Wednesday, PuckPedia reports.

Hebig spent last season with AHL Tucson, his fifth consecutive year with the minor-league club. He recorded 26 goals, 21 assists and 34 PIM over 67 appearances. He hasn't yet made his NHL debut, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.