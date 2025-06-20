Cameron Hughes News: Signs two-year deal

Hughes inked a two-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Friday, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

The 28-year-old has played two career games in the NHL with Boston, the last one coming during the 2020-21 campaign. Hughes played last season with the AHL Texas Stars, potting 23 goals and 34 assists in 69 regular-season contests, and put up great numbers in the postseason with four goals and 15 assists across 14 appearances. He will get a chance to make the Stars at training camp, likely in a depth role.