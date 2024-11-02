Fantasy Hockey
Carson Soucy headshot

Carson Soucy News: Puts up helper in Game No. 300

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Soucy logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Playing in his 300th career game, Soucy was able to get on the scoresheet when he helped out on Pius Suter's go-ahead tally in the final minute. This was Soucy's first point in 10 outings this season. The 30-year-old defenseman has seen steady second-pairing usage, but he doesn't get much power-play time, instead featuring in a shutdown role. He's added nine shots on net, 11 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. He's reached the 20-point mark in just one of his NHL campaigns, so Soucy doesn't offer much in the way of scoring upside.

Carson Soucy
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
