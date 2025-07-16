Carter Bear News: Signs entry-level deal

Bear signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Bear was selected by Detroit with the 13th overall pick in last month's draft, and he was able to reach an agreement with the Red Wings several weeks after joining the organization. The 18-year-old's 2024-25 campaign was cut short due to a lacerated Achilles, and he'll likely spend most of the 2025-26 season developing in juniors.