Carter Mazur Injury: Sustains injury in debut

Mazur (upper body) suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game versus Utah.

Mazur ended up skating just 1:10 in his debut, which came to an abrupt end after he was injured on his second shift. The 22-year-old has earned 15 points in 20 contests with AHL Grand Rapids, but it looked like he'd have a chance to make an impact with the Red Wings during this call-up. The injury may change that, though it's unclear how significant it is at this time.